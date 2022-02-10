Raymond Durham, man charged with murder of Sgt. Collin Rose, found incompetent for trial again

Raymond Durham, the man charged with shooting and killing Wayne State University Police Sgt. Collin Rose hsa been ruled incompetent for trial for his murder again.

Durham was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Rose, who was shot and killed on Nov. 22, 2016, while on patrol in Detroit. The 29-year-old officer died the day after he was shot.

Durham was arrested after the shooting and has been found incompetent to stand trial several times and is being held in the Walter Reuther Psychiatric Hospital. When a suspect is deemed incompetent, evaluations are conducted regularly to determine if the status of the suspect's competency has changed.

Durham was arrested in March of 2017 and charged with shooting two Detroit police officers in a seperate case. He was found incompetent in that case as well.

Two different clinicians evaluated Durham, one in November and another in January

In new competency evaluations conducted by two different Michigan doctors in November and January, Durham has been deemed incompetent to stand trial.

The family of Durham has told FOX 2 in the past that he is mentally ill. Emory Durham said his brother was hurt in 1976 while working at a steel company, a piece of steel fell onto his head and Raymond hasn't been the same since

"My mother and father always tried to get him committed," Emory Durham said. "They wouldn't take him, he had to submit himself."

Another competency date for Durham was not set..

