Reality check: State rep accusing Clinton Twp child care center of fraud, makes false claims

The Brief A vacant Clinton Township child care facility was singled out as an example of "waste, fraud and abuse" by State Rep. Jason Woolford (R-Howell). He claimed the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential gave the center more than $1 million. MiLEAP says the previous child care center there was never eligible for state funding and the new center that wants to open there, is not licensed and has not received any money.



A state representative is in hot water with a state agency after a video he posted turned out to contain false information.

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In a YouTube video posted on the Michigan House Republicans' official website, State Rep. Jason Woolford says he's investigating waste, fraud and abuse.

He alleged the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential (MiLEAP) gave more than $1 million to a child care facility in Clinton Township that isn't caring for children.

"Hello? Is anyone here? Hello?" Woolford says in the video. "Over $800,000 of your hard-earned tax dollars have gone to support places just like this — places that aren't open. They've received money over the past three years even though, with MiLEAP, they have not been properly vetted. This is a continued front of waste, fraud and abuse."

"We're going to hold businesses like this accountable, and our government agencies like MiLEAP, who obviously aren't doing their job and following up."

There is just one problem: MiLEAP says those claims are false.

The department issued a press release explaining that the previous child care center in that space was never open or eligible for funding, because it was never licensed. There is now a new child care facility in that location awaiting licensure so it can open. It has not received any funding, either.

MiLEAP Director Dr. Beverly Walker-Griffea said:

In addition to MiLEAP's statement, FOX 2 spoke with both the former business owner and the current business owner. Both said they are alarmed and upset that State Rep. Woolford accused them of fraud and said they are not under investigation.

For his part, Woolford says MiLEAP's website doesn't make sense and that some of the agency's records conflict. He says the data is a mess and that MiLEAP should be brought before the oversight committee to restore transparency.

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