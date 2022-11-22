Recent deaths from Carbon Monoxide renew calls for safety checks

It’s a story we tell every year – and again, the silent killer strikes.

"It's silent, you can't smell it, you can't see it," said Chief James Harris, Detroit Fire Department. "That's why its do important to get that carbon monoxide detector."

Last week, a Rochester Hills couple died from Carbon Monoxide poisoning. They had a detector at home, but the batteries were never put in it.

And Monday – Detroit Police Homicide Detectives are investigating after a 20-year-old man and his 1-year-old baby boy were found dead of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning – inside of a car, in a locked garage in southwest Detroit.

"You get a little dizzy, a little faint, nauseous. If you feel any of that get out," Harris said.

Detroit Fire Chief James Harris says now is the time when his crews run on a lot of Carbon Monoxide poisoning calls.

"When these temperatures drop, unfortunately, people are going to try and stay warm by any means necessary," he said. "That stove its used for cooking, it's used for baking not keeping the home warm."

Another culprit for CO – is generators.

"If you're going to use a generator make sure it’s at least 20 feet away from any window any vent in the home," Harris said.

The best way to save lives is to install one, if not multiple detectors in your home.

If you live in the City of Detroit – Detroit Fire will provide and install a Carbon Monoxide detector for free. Other Metro Detroit communities offer the same thing. They run as low as $30.

"It's minimal for your life. Your life is worth much more," Harris said.

If and when you get your carbon monoxide detector up and running..and it goes off – get out of the house immediately and then call 911. The longer you breathe it in, the worse off it is.