Man and his 1-year-old son found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning inside garage
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police say a 20-year-old man and his 1-year-old son died of carbon monoxide poisoning on Monday.
The two were inside a running vehicle with the garage door closed at a residence near the intersection of Mercier and Martin streets.
Police say they were found by the father's girlfriend who reported it at about 3 p.m. after finding them outside the southwest Detroit residence,
Both father and son were transported to hospitals, including the 1-year-old by police, but died.
Detroit police are investigating.