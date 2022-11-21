Expand / Collapse search

Man and his 1-year-old son found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning inside garage

By FOX 2 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police say a 20-year-old man and his 1-year-old son died of carbon monoxide poisoning on Monday.

The two were inside a running vehicle with the garage door closed at a residence near the intersection of Mercier and Martin streets. 

Police say they were found by the father's girlfriend who reported it at about 3 p.m. after finding them outside the southwest Detroit residence,

Both father and son were transported to hospitals, including the 1-year-old by police, but died.

Detroit police are investigating.


 