Recipe: Blueberry pancakes from The Jagged Fork

Celebrate National Blueberry Pancake Day with a recipe from The Jagged Fork in Orchard Mall!

Blueberry cream cheese frosting

5 eggs

2 liters whole milk

2 tsp pure vanilla extract

Pinch salt

3/4 cup sugar

4 cups flour

Crack eggs in large bowl. Add milk and vanilla, whisk thoroughly to combine.

In another bowl whisk together salt, sugar and flour.

Add dry ingredients to egg mixture and mix very thoroughly!

Bueberry pancake recipe

1.5 cups flour

1 cup fresh blueberries

2 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

Pinch salt

2 eggs

1.5 cups buttermilk

2 tbsp butter, melted and cooled

2 tsp pure vanilla extract

Mix the dry ingredients in a large bowl. Mix the wet ingredients in a medium bowl. Add the wet ingredients to the dry and mix to combine, do not over mix. Let sit for 15-30 minutes.

Top with blueberry syrup