Recipe: Chowhound Gourmet’s stewed cabbage

Chowhound Gourmet’s Chef John Breeland shares how to make stewed cabbage for the Great Gatsby cooking segment.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 medium onion - chopped

1 medium carrot - chopped

4 cloves garlic - chopped

1 tablespoon Hungarian paprika

1 cup chicken or vegetable broth

1 can (15-ounce) petite diced tomatoes - (regular diced is fine, too) undrained

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 medium head cabbage - cut into wedges then thinly sliced

Salt and freshly ground black pepper - to taste

1-2 tablespoons red wine vinegar - to taste

Chopped fresh parsley - optional

Instructions

Heat oil in a Dutch oven or large deep heavy skillet over medium-high heat.

Add the onion, reduce heat to medium-low and cook 4-5 minutes, stirring frequently. (Do not

brown.)

Add the carrot and cook 2-3 minutes.

Add the garlic and paprika and cook briefly, 15 seconds or so.

Add the broth, tomatoes and tomato paste. Bring to a boil.

Add the cabbage in handfuls, stirring to wilt the cabbage until you have room for all the

cabbage.

Cover with the lid slightly ajar. Reduce heat to low and simmer 20-30 minutes or to desired

doneness, stirring several times.

Add the red wine vinegar, starting with 1 tablespoon. Add more as desired.

Season with salt and black pepper to taste.

Top with chopped fresh parsley if desired.