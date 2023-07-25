Recipe: Da Edoardo's Bistecca alla Fiorentina

Longstanding Italian restaurant Da Edoardo in Grosse Pointe Woods shares a recipe for its Bistecca alla Fiorentina.

Ingredients:

1 Kg.(2.2 lbs.) Porterhouse steak

1 Tbsp. Kosher Salt

1 Tsp. Black Pepper

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Spinach

Potatoes of your preference

Rosemary

Procedure

1. Lighty salt and pepper steak

2. Onto chargrill for 6 minutes each side

3. Set aside to rest for 10 minutes

4. Saute spinach in EVOO with salt, pepper, and garlic

5. Season potatoes with salt, pepper, evoo, rosemary

6. Roast potatoes for 30 minutes on 400 F

7. Slice steak and serve to your preferred temp

8. Garnish steak with coarse salt and EVOO

9. Plate with potatoes and spinach