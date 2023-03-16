Recipe: Shrimp and crab fondue dip with Cajun pita bread
DETROIT (FOX 2) - After a successful week on FOX's Next Level Chef, Pilar Gaines shares how to make shrimp and crab fondue dip with Cajun pita bread.
Ingredients:
For the fondue mixture
- 8 oz cream cheese
- ½ cup heavy cream
- 3 tbsp mayonnaise
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 2 tbsp grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 cup grated white cheddar cheese
- ¼ tsp parsley
- 2 tbsp minced garlic (½ Tbsp for Cajun butter)
- 1 cup diced large raw shrimp
- ½ cup of lump crab meat
- 1 tomato (diced)
For the Cajun pita bread
- 4 pieces of pita bread
- Cajun butter
- Minced garlic
- Cajuns seasoning
- ½ stick butter
Directions:
Make the fondue mixture
- In a non-stick skillet, combine cream cheese, heavy cream, mayo, 1 tsp olive oil, and 1 tsp garlic powder.
- Melt over medium heat and whisk until smooth.
- Add the remaining ingredients to the mixture, saving half of the diced tomatoes and parsley for garnish.
- Transfer mixture into an oven-safe baking dish
- Bake for 15 mins at 400F
Make the Cajun pita bread
- Add the butter, Cajun seasoning and minced garlic in saucepan and mix until butter is melted
- Cut Pita bread into triangles (approximately 4 pieces per pita)
- Preheat: oven to 400F
- Brush Cajun butter on pita bread
- Place pita bread on a baking sheet and bake in oven until warm for approximately 10 minutes
Garnish the fondue dip with remaining tomatoes and parsley
Serve with warm toasted pita bread.