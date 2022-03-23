Recipe: Shrimp Val D’Aosta

Ingredients:

12 ounces Shrimp, large (16-20 or larger) split in half lengthwise from head to tail

As needed Flour, for dredging

1 each Egg, whisked with the milk

2 Tbls. Milk or Crème, whisked with the egg

As needed Seasoned breadcrumbs

As needed Olive oil

2 strips Bacon, finely chopped

½ each Onion, small, diced finely

3 cloves Garlic, minced

½ each Red bell pepper, diced

½ each Green bell pepper, diced

1 stick Butter, unsalted

5-7 leaves Basil, shredded

As needed Lemon juice, Worcestershire and Tabasco sauce

To taste Salt and pepper

Method:

1. Peel the shrimp as needed, removing all of the shell and split lengthwise from head to tail.

2. A few at a time, dust the shrimp lightly with flour, shaking off the excess.

3. Immediately coat with the egg wash and then place in the breadcrumbs, covering and pressing the breading to stick evenly on all sides. Shake off the excess and reserve, repeat as needed until all of the shrimp is breaded.

4. To make the sauce, render the bacon in skillet over the fire to cook crisp.

5. Then add the onions and garlic, cook until tender.

6. Add the bell peppers and butter, allow to simmer.

7. Once the butter is melted, remove from the fire and add the fresh basil.

8. Season as needed with the lemon juice, Worcestershire and tabasco sauce then finish with the salt and pepper. Reserve warm.

9. Using either a grilling mat or upper rack, grill the breaded shrimp until fully cooked and golden-brown crisp exterior. Shrimp should be cooked to 145 F.

10. Toss the shrimp in the butter sauce and serve immediately off the grill.

11. Presents perfectly over grilled vegetables of your choice as well as grilled potatoes