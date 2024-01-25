Recipe: Zoup! white chicken chili

Stay warm this winter with this Zoup! white chicken chili that you can make at home.

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 1 Hour

Yield: 2 Quarts

Serves: 4 to 6

Ingredients:

• 1 tsp olive oil

• 1 onion diced

• 2 stalks celery diced

• 1 green pepper diced

• 1 - 15 oz can great northern beans drained

• 1 - 15 oz can roasted corn drained

• 2 - 4 oz cans green chilis

• 2 – jars Zoup! Good, Really Good Chicken Bone Broth

• 1 cup cooked chicken chopped

• ½ tsp chili powder

• ¼ tsp oregano

• ¼ tsp cumin

• ¼ tsp garlic powder

• 1/8 tsp black pepper

• 1/8 tsp red pepper

• ¼ tsp sea salt

• ¼ tsp brown sugar

• chopped cilantro for garnish

Directions:

1. Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Sauté onions, celery, and green peppers until softened.

2. Stir in the drained beans, corn, green chilis and Zoup! Good, Really Good Chicken Bone Broth.

3. Bring to a simmer and add cooked chicken and spices and continue to simmer for 40 minutes.

4. Taste and season with salt and pepper to your liking. Garnish with chopped cilantro.

5. Serve and enjoy!