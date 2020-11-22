Recount process moves forward in Georgia, after request from Trump campaign

A day after Georgia certifies its election results, President Trump's campaign is requesting a recount after the presidential race. This time, the recount would be done by high-speed scanners, not by hand.

Election workers spent days and long hours a week ago to recount the votes cast in the presidential race. That recount was part of a statewide audit to make sure the state's new voting machines counted accurately.

"When we did the hand audit, the hope was that common sense would prevail and they would say, 'Okay, we've seen now the machines counted properly and we won't do that,'" said Gabriel Sterling, the Voting System Implementation Manager at Georgia Secretary of State's Office.

But now, election workers across all 159 counties in Georgia will do another recount. This one came at the request of President Trump who lost the state by just over 12,000 votes.

"With Thanksgiving in the middle of the week, it kind of the throws the ability to get this done really, really fast," said Sterling.

The Secretary of State's Office told FOX 5 they're working on the logistics of another recount. Sterling said with the runoff elections happening soon, it makes it even more difficult to get another recount done quickly.

"At the same time that they're doing all this, there are counties in the state that literally have elections on Tuesday, and they're doing early voting starting tomorrow," said Sterling.

President Trump requested the recount on Saturday. His campaign is also asking that signature matching takes place again for absentee ballots. But the signature verification has already been done twice. Once the signatures are verified, the ballot is no longer attached to the voter's envelope.

"There's not a way for us to tie ballots back to those envelopes," explained Sterling, "It's always a public process. They could've been there on the front end to watch this process."

Despite the Secretary of State's Office explaining this several times, some Republicans continue to ask that signature verification be done again. Senator David Perdue posted on Twitter on Sunday and said the recount should include signature matching.

"This was a public process. Every party, every Georgia citizen had the right to go to their county register and say I want to watch the signature matching process," said Sterling.

It's not clear when the recount will start or how long it will take, but the Secretary of State's Office does plan to set a deadline to get the recount done.

