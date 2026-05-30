Red-tailed hawk attacks bald eagle over food in woman's yard

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A woman in Erie caught these two birds of prey fighting over their food, and she did so completely by accident.

The woman was in her car when she saw the eagle with its dinner, a chipmunk or other small animal. She said she stopped to take a photo in front of her house, and never even saw the red-tailed hawk until looking at the photos.

She took a photo of the eagle in the road, and then he flew into her yard, where she went to take another photo. That's when the hawk attacked.

"I thought I was only getting a picture of him out of my car window," Lesa Russeau said. "Imagine my surprise when I looked at the photo. I never even saw the hawk!"