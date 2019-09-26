Red Wings beat Blues in Calumet

article

Anthony Mantha and Michael Rasmussen each scored twice to help the Detroit Red Wings beat the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Thursday night in a Kraft Hockeyville preseason game.

Mantha opened the scoring in a power play with 4:32 left in the first period and added the winner 1:05 into the second period. Rasmussen scored both of his goals nearly two minutes apart later in the second.

Ryan O'Reilly tied it at 1 for St. Louis 43 seconds into the second period.

Kraft Hockeyville is a yearly event in which the NHL and Kraft bring an exhibition game to a non-NHL city in Canada and the United States. Earlier, Florida played Montreal in Renous, New Brunswick. The cities that host the games also receive funding designed to be used to improve and modernize rinks.