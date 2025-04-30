Redford food pantry holds May 8 fundraiser after deep federal aid cuts

The Brief Redford Interfaith Relief on Beech Daly offers free food and supplies to those in the community who need it most. Cuts in federal aid by the Trump administration has caused a 35 to 40 percent shortfall in food funding. The Big Event fundraiser is set for May 8 at Redford Union to help the food pantry raise money.



Volunteers are hard at work prepping for shoppers at Redford Interfaith Relief.

Big picture view:

Wednesday is delivery day at the food pantry and soon the shoppers will make their monthly trip to the store - where everything is free.

"This place has really been a godsend," said shopper Sabrina Towns.

Towns discovered Redford Interfaith Relief when she was going through a divorce and raising her two sons.

"This program is amazing," said Robin Simmons.

Simmons had lost her job and was on disability - trying to feed her family.

"It has helped my family out - relieved stress and pressure off of me - just by giving," she said.

"It's not like they pack a box for you - you actually shop for yourself - based on the needs of your family - the size of your family."

"I can focus on other bills - by coming to this program - so I appreciate it - to the fullest."

She also volunteers there - it's a small but mighty operation. The number of families in need - has doubled.

"We serve up to about 350 households monthly right now," said executive director Angela Wolf. "And we also deliver to about 60 homebound seniors as well."

But most of their funding comes from the federal government - and the Trump administration has stopped sending aid.

"Right now our funding that's been on hold is through the emergency food and shelter program and that's about 35 to 40 percent of our food funding," said CCC

And that's a serious problem - they need to find other sources of revenue to continue this safety net.

Keeping families fed is the priority there - and they have a big event - The Big Event. And you can get involved and help them keep these shelves stocked.

It's coming up May 8th at Redford Union High School - with great food and auction items - lots of fun - providing a whole lot of help.

"Almost everything has been donated - so it's all profit that can go to feed the community," said David Zarek, Redford Interfaith Relief. "The more people we get we won't have to worry about the budget shortfalls that way."

Visit Redfordinterfaithrelief.org to get your tickets and more information about this incredible community resource, that needs a little help of its own.