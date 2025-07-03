Redford man charged with assaulting, shooting woman

article

The Brief A 27-year-old Redford man has been charged with assaulting and shooting a woman he knew, police said. The suspect, Thomas Michael Contratto, is facing 18 charges including assault with intent to murder. Police say the woman suffered significant injuries and was admitted to the hospital.



A Redford Township man was arraigned on charges for shooting a woman on June 30.

The backstory:

Thomas Michael Contratto appeared in court Tuesday facing 18 counts against the victim who he allegedly assaulted, then shot at while she was in her vehicle, seriously injuring her.

The incident took place at a residence in the area of Indian Street and Grand River Avenue in the early morning hours when the suspect attacked the woman, who police say was known to him.

Police say the woman suffered significant injuries and was admitted to the hospital, while Contratto, 27, fled.

The suspect has a history of incidents and was known to Redford police, a spokesperson said.

At about 10:15 a.m. Contratto was taken into custody with assistance by the Livonia and Farmington Hills police departments.

Contratto is charged with:

Three counts of assault with intent to murder

Three counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation.

Three counts of assault with a deadly weapon

Eight counts of weapons felony firearm.

His bond is set at $1 million cash with a GPS tether if bond is posted.