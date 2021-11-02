Redford man threatened, coerced girls into sending him sexually explicit photos for years

A Redford Township man is headed to prison for enticing teen girls to send him sexually explicit photos.

Devin Walker, 24, talked to girls between the ages of 13 and 17 online using his real name and an alias. From 2015 until he was arrested in November 2018, authorities said he would coerce the girls to send inappropriate photos by threatening them with violence. He would also threaten to expose photos they had sent if they didn't send more.

When authorities searched Walker's devices, they found 31 videos and 105 images of child pornography.

Walker was sentenced this week to 13 years in prison.

"Walker is a sexual predator who coerced and exploited children for his own sexual gratification. The images he obtained from girls as young as 13 are not merely pictures but are a permanent record of the sexual abuse and exploitation he visited upon these children," said Acting United States Attorney Saima Mohsin.