Redford police find man fatally shot, say his truck is missing

Redford Township Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Five Mile early Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to reports of shots being fired around 1 a.m. found a man at the scene with gunshot wounds.

He was confirmed dead at the site.

Police don't have any suspect information. They said the victim's 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck was missing.

It is colored gold and has a license plate of ID of EAU 2098.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. If anyone comes across the suspect, they're asked not to approach him and instead call 911.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this vehicle or the suspect is encouraged to contact Capt. DiPrima at ADiPrima@RedfordPd.org or 313-387-2571. They can also call Crimestoppers at 1-800 SPEAK-UP.