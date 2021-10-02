Redford tow truck driver's job terminated after viral video shows them kicking a man in the shoulder

A tow truck driver from North Redford Towing was terminated from their position following a video showing them kicking a man in the shoulder.

The video, filmed by an onlooker, circulated the Detroit area.

On Sept. 27, the tow truck driver and the suspect were seen shoving each other in the video. Redford police restrained the suspect and the tow truck driver was seen kicking the suspect for unknown reasons.

The suspect was arrested for unknown reasons.

Redford police said that this is an open investigation that is currently being worked on. They have no comment until the investigation is complete.

North Redford Towing terminated the driver stating that the behavior does not reflect their values and that the driver's activity was engaged without their advice, consent, or knowledge.