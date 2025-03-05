Redford Township police searching for suspect in attempted armed robbery

article

Police in Redord Township are working to find a suspect who allegedly attempted a robbery in a parking lot on Friday, Feb. 21.

What they're saying:

Redford Township police say they are looking to identify the man in the picture above, armed with a handgun, who allegedly attempted to rob a victim in the parking lot of Twins Auto on Grand River.

Police say the incident happened at the location to meet a person for a Facebook Marketplace sale.

There, shots were fired during the altercation.

The victim told police that the suspect was a tall, skinny black man with a full beard.

Detectives with Redford police found the photo of the suspect and are asking the community to help identify the man.

What you can do:

Redford Township police said they have designated parking spaces in the department's parking lot for online sales exchanges that people can use for safety.

If you have any information, you can contact efrench@redfordpd.org or 313-387-2579.