Redford Township residents have been warned about potential water quality issues after the area experienced another water main break Friday.

It's the 17th water main break the township has reported over the last week. Over on Inkster Road near Seven Mile, vehicles could be seen driving through several inches of standing water.

However, hydroplaning isn't the only concern officials have.

Both homes and businesses are potentially impacted by the break and could experience discolored water. Both the local water department and the Great Lakes Water Authority have been working to complete repairs on equipment and warned of the possible effect.

If that happens, citizens should run cold water for about five minutes. If the water is still discolored, then wait another hour and try it again. Hot water should not be used until the discoloration clears.

Residents are asked to be patient with the repairs, which will take the full day to complete.