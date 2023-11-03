Redford Union custodian stabbed to death inside janitor closet

A custodian at Redford Union High School was stabbed to death inside a janitor closet Thursday.

"She walked towards the closet and as she got closer she could see by the way the gentleman was there that he was stabbing the supervisor," said Karlos Harris, the brother of another custodian who witnessed the stabbing.

Police said the assault happened around 5:30 p.m. in an area where there were no teachers or students.

Harris said his sister tried to get the suspect, a 42-year-old Detroit man who is also a custodian, to stop. When he didn't stop, she locked herself in the school office and called police.

"Even though she may not have been physically harmed the psychological effects have to be weighing on her," Harris said. "She assured me she is doing PK. She didn't sleep well last night. But for the most part, she is OK."

School was canceled Friday.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Dan Bailey at 313-387-2575.