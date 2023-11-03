Redford Union High School custodian killed by co-worker
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Redford Union High School custodian is dead after a co-worker fatally assaulted him inside the school Thursday.
MORE: Custodian stabbed to death inside janitor closet
Police said the assault happened around 5:30 p.m. in an area of the school where no teachers or students were present, and there was never a threat to any else.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died. A 42-year-old Detroit man was arrested.
Due to the assault, school was canceled Friday.
Police are expected to release more information about the incident. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Dan Bailey at 313-387-2575.