Redford Union High School custodian killed by co-worker

A Redford Union High School custodian is dead after a co-worker fatally assaulted him inside the school Thursday.

Police said the assault happened around 5:30 p.m. in an area of the school where no teachers or students were present, and there was never a threat to any else.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died. A 42-year-old Detroit man was arrested.

Due to the assault, school was canceled Friday.

Police are expected to release more information about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Dan Bailey at 313-387-2575.