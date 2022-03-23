Reduced adoption fees at Detroit Animal Care and Control shelter until March 30

Until the end of March, the Detroit Animal Care and Control shelter will be offering reduced adoption fees for cats and dogs due to overcrowding at locations in the state.

Over the next seven days, the BISSEL Pet Foundation is sponsoring pet adoptions fees of $25 or less for anyone interested in bringing home a new furry friend.

The "Empty the Shelters" event will go from March 23-30.

"Detroit Animal Care and Control needs your help. They are facing the tough decisions that come with overcrowding," said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. "BISSELL Pet Foundation is calling on the people in the Detroit area to support their community shelter by fostering or adopting. Without you, there is no tomorrow for these incredible pets."

A combination of overcrowding, high intake of puppies, a lack of spay and neutering services during the pandemic, and short staffing is leading to higher burdens on animal shelters.

The DACC asks if anyone interested in coming to the shelters, they should stop by 7401 Chrysler Drive between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. over the next few days.

Find more information on the group's Facebook page here.