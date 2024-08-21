Remains of missing Dee Warner found on her husband's property, MSP confirms

article

After disappearing over three years ago, Dee Warner's remains were found on her husband's property in Lenawee County, Michigan State Police confirmed on Wednesday.

Dee, 52, was last seen on April 24, 2021, in her Franklin Township home on Munger Road. Police ruled her death a homicide.

Her husband, Dale Warner, has been a person of interest since her disappearance and murder. However, her body had not been found until police discovered human remains on property belonging to Dale on Sunday.

"The Jackson County Medical Examiner has positively identified the remains as Dee Warner," MSP First District stated on X on Wednesday.

The cause of death has been determined but is not being released pending further investigation, according to police.

Dale Warner is accused of murdering his wife, 52-year-old Dee Warner.

In November, Dale was arrested and charged with Dee's murder, as well as tampering with evidence.

"Investigators will continue to gather evidence and work with the Lenawee County Prosecutor’s Office to ensure a conviction," according to MSP.