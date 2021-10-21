Remains, missing woman's vehicle found in Michigan soybean field

Police found remains and a missing woman's vehicle in a Michigan soybean field on Tuesday.

Authorities have not identified if the remains belong to Rachel Lynn Hazen, who has been missing from Barry County since July.

A Michigan State Police helicopter found Hazen's vehicle in the field in Maple Grove Township and a K-9 located the remains nearby.

Hazen, 41, was last seen July 21 in Castleton Township. Police said she left her son's home in the afternoon and was seen by a neighbor at her home before disappearing.

A close friend contacted police on July 26 because they had not seen or heard from Hazen.