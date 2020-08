Family, friends, colleagues and others are mourning the loss of 97.1 Radio Host Jamie Samuelsen, who passed away on Saturday.

Jamie was a mainstay at the roundtable on FOX 2 Sports and he was able to build an outstanding career with over 25-years of experience.

The 48-year-year-old was battling colon cancer for the last year and a half.

FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller took us inside of his life story.

