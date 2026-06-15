Reminder not to throw lithium-ion batteries away after garbage truck fire

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Trenton firefighters are reminding people to not throw away lithium-ion batteries after a garbage truck fire believed to be sparked by a battery.

Lithium-ion batteries are used in numerous devices, including cell phones, laptops, power tools, rechargeable toys, e-bikes, vape devices, and some greeting cards.

(Photo: Trenton Fire Department)

When these batteries are damaged after they are thrown away, they can overheat and ignite. These types of fires are difficult to extinguish because of the excessive heat and chemical reactions that occur when they burn.

If you have an old or damaged lithium battery: