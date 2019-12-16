Rep. Slotkin says she will vote to impeach President Trump

Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin says she will vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

The freshman Democrat, who represents a swing seat, announced her decision Monday in an op-ed in the Detroit Free Press and at a town hall at Oakland University.

A group of President Trump supports gathered at the university Monday morning to protest Slotkin's position.

"It's all a sham. It's all fake. I believe that we the people of Michigan and America are smart enough to see the difference, and that's why some of the Democrats are bailing ship," protester Rob Cortis told us.

Slotkin, a former national security official, says Trump used the power of the presidency for his own advantage.

Slotkin, a former national security official, says Trump used the power of the presidency for his own advantage.

The House will vote Wednesday on the impeachment articles approved last week by the House Judiciary panel.

Slotkin's district backed Trump in 2016 but elected her over a Republican incumbent in 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this report