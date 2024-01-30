Report: Ben Johnson stays as Lions offensive coordinator after turning down Commanders

article

Ben Johnson is going to run it back. According to published reports, the Detroit Lions won't be looking for a new offensive coordinator after all.

Johnson has decided to stay in Detroit, ending the Commanders' pursuit of him for their head coaching position, according to reports.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that Johnson will stay with the Lions, despite interest for him to join the Commanders and the Seahawks as head coach.

"Johnson is still only 37 and will be a hot head coaching candidate again next year. But first, he wants to take another shot at bringing a Lombardi Trophy to Detroit," tweeted Pelissero.

Johnson was on the shortlist among up-and-coming coaching candidates, attracting interest from a variety of teams after guiding the third-best offense in the NFL.

Quarterback Jared Goff's renaissance has been largely credited to Johnson. This season Goff had arguably the best season of his career with 4,575 yards passing, 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

The Lions didn't just flourish through the air, as running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery became the first pair of teammates in NFL history each with at least 1,000 scrimmage yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter the Commanders' coaching search is considering Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

"While the abrupt pivot by Johnson was considered "surprising" by several league sources, he was not considered a lock for the Commanders’ job, despite his strong reputation as a coordinator and a loyal coach," he posted on X, formerly Twitter. "

He reports that Commanders team officials were on the way to Detroit to interview both coordinators when they learned of Johnson withdrawing his name.

"The Commanders leadership team remains eager to meet with the respected Glenn, who is one of several candidates the team is expected to consider for its head-coach vacancy," he posted.

Commanders officials were en route to Detroit for a meeting with Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn when they got word that Johnson was staying with the Lions, per sources. While the abrupt pivot by Johnson was considered "surprising" by several league sources, he was not considered a… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2024

#Lions OC Ben Johnson informed the #Seahawks and #Commanders that he’s staying in Detroit, per sources.



Johnson is still only 37 and will be a hot head coaching candidate again next year. But first, he wants to take another shot at bringing a Lombardi Trophy to Detroit. pic.twitter.com/lPg2Po33sx — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 30, 2024



