Report: Cade Cunningham suffers collapse lung, out for extended period of time
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(FOX 2) - Detroit's star point guard Cade Cunningham is expected to miss an extended period of time after being diagnosed with a collapsed lung.
First reported by ESPN, the loss to the Pistons' offense happens as the NBA's regular season reaches its conclusion.
Big picture view:
Cunningham appeared to suffer a back injury during Detroit's game against the Washington Wizards. He played a little more before being subbed out for the rest of the game.
Cunningham has led the Pistons to its best season in years. The Pistons are currently seeded No. 1 in the Eastern Conference.
It's possible he could be back in time for the playoffs, but much of his condition is unknown.
The Source: ESPN first reported the injury update.