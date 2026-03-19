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Report: Cade Cunningham suffers collapse lung, out for extended period of time

By Jack Nissen
Published  March 19, 2026 10:13am EDT
Detroit Pistons
FOX 2 Detroit
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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 31: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons looks to drive around Olivier-Maxence Prosper #8 of the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at Little Caesars Arena on January 31, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won th

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The Brief

    • Cade Cunningham may be out for a while after suffering a collapsed lung.
    • The Detroit Pistons will be without their star forward as the regular season enters it's final month.
    • The team is seeded first in the Eastern conference.

(FOX 2) - Detroit's star point guard Cade Cunningham is expected to miss an extended period of time after being diagnosed with a collapsed lung.

First reported by ESPN, the loss to the Pistons' offense happens as the NBA's regular season reaches its conclusion.

Big picture view:

Cunningham appeared to suffer a back injury during Detroit's game against the Washington Wizards. He played a little more before being subbed out for the rest of the game. 

Cunningham has led the Pistons to its best season in years. The Pistons are currently seeded No. 1 in the Eastern Conference. 

It's possible he could be back in time for the playoffs, but much of his condition is unknown.

The Source: ESPN first reported the injury update.

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