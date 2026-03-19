Report: Cade Cunningham suffers collapse lung, out for extended period of time

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The Brief Cade Cunningham may be out for a while after suffering a collapsed lung. The Detroit Pistons will be without their star forward as the regular season enters it's final month. The team is seeded first in the Eastern conference.



Detroit's star point guard Cade Cunningham is expected to miss an extended period of time after being diagnosed with a collapsed lung.

First reported by ESPN, the loss to the Pistons' offense happens as the NBA's regular season reaches its conclusion.

Big picture view:

Cunningham appeared to suffer a back injury during Detroit's game against the Washington Wizards. He played a little more before being subbed out for the rest of the game.

Cunningham has led the Pistons to its best season in years. The Pistons are currently seeded No. 1 in the Eastern Conference.

It's possible he could be back in time for the playoffs, but much of his condition is unknown.