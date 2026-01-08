Report: Lions have contacted ex-Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel for OC position

article

The Brief The Lions have reached out to former Miami coach Mike McDaniel. McDaniel is considered one of the leading offensive minds in the NFL. The offensive coordinator position is open after the team parted ways with John Morton.



The Lions have reached out to one of the biggest offensive names available for the open offensive coordinator job, according to one NFL insider.

What they're saying:

Ian Rapoport posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the Lions have reached out to ex-Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel for the vacant offensive coordinator.

McDaniel was well regarded for his offensive mind, including when in 2023 Miami led the league in points and total offense.

During that season, the Dolphins even hit the 70-point mark in a win over the Bronocs.

In recent years, the Dolphins regressed on offense, but suffered key injuries to star players like Tyreek Hill as well.

The Lions fired John Morton earlier this week. He had been replaced as the offensive play-caller by Dan Campbell earlier this season.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 28: Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins runs off the field after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevi Expand