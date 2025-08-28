Report: Michigan roads and bridges are costing drivers

Michigan drivers are paying the price for crumbling roads and aging bridges, according to a new report.

By the numbers:

The report showed the hidden cost for motorists is in the thousands each year, and with key funding about to run out, the situation could soon get worse.

The numbers are staggering in Detroit as area motorists are losing nearly $3,000 every year because of rough pavement, traffic congestion and crashes where poor road conditions play a role.

Statewide, the total adds up to more than $17 billion dollars. The report says 42% of major roads in the Detroit area are in poor condition and another 19 percent are rated mediocre.

What they're saying:

FOX 2 talked with Brian Travis, who is a construction engineer with the Michigan Department of Transportation. You can watch the full interview in the player above.