Report: Michigan Sen Gary Peters is possible VP dark horse for Kamala Harris

Oakland County U.S. Senator Gary Peters is reportedly working to nail down the second spot on the Democratic ticket along with presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

According to FOX 2 Lansing insider Tim Skubick, Peters has organized labor on his side, which makes him attractive.

"I think he would be a good choice," said Epic MRA Pollster Bernie Porn.

Oakland County U.S. Senator Gary Peters, chairs the Homeland Security Committee investigating the Secret Service failure in the Trump assassination attempt.

It is the kind of coverage that will get senator in the headlines and on the evening news - but is it enough to get him on the ticket with the Democratic candidate for president?

Axios is reporting that Peters is interested and doing what he can to nail it down.

In his favor, the UAW has not yet endorsed Harris which means in all likelihood UAW President Shawn Fain will at least have a chance to pitch Peters for VP.

"He is being pushed by labor and I think that that will probably has at least a significant influence on Kamala Harris," said Porn.

There are other VP candidates with more charisma than Senator Peters, but Porn believes he has a wealth of experience beyond the U.S. Senate in addition to being from Michigan - a must-win state for the Democrats.

For example, he is Michigan's lottery czar, a state lawmaker, and he has a record of military service.

"He has a lot of boxes that are checked, in terms of what he brings to the table," Porn said. "He is not as flashy, but again, there is the notion that he is a work horse and not a show horse."

Governor Gretchen Whitmer doesn't want the job, but Sen. Peters reportedly does.

"He has been billed as a dark horse," Porn said.