Report: Mike Rogers may be nominated to lead FBI by Trump in next administration

Former US Senate contender Mike Rogers is among the finalists considered to head the FBI, under Donald Trump's next term.

Rogers, a former FBI special agent and US Rep., is in the running to be nominated for the new cabinet, FOX News is reporting.

Rogers is said to have met with President-elect Trump's transition team at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach Florida Thursday.

The 61-year-old served as chair of the House Intelligence Committee the last four years of his 10 years in Congress.

"Mike Rogers would make a ton of sense as FBI Director for President Trump. Mike's years of service for the bureau as well as his time as House Intelligence Chairman make him highly qualified for the position, one that I'm sure he would be honored to serve in under this administration and help bring integrity back to the DOJ [Department of Justice]," a source familiar told Fox News.

One prominent former Michigan Congressman, Justin Amash, posted in opposition of Rogers being considered. Amash, the former US Rep, ripped the idea.

"Mike Rogers is one of the chief architects of the surveillance state. He’d be just about the worst choice in the country," he wrote.

Amash lost to Rogers in the GOP primary for the Senate nomination.

After winning the primary, Rogers lost to Elissa Slotkin by less than 22,000 votes in the race to fill retiring US Sen. Debbie Stabenow's seat in the Nov. 5 election.

While Rogers managed to close the gap between the two candidates in the final months of the November election, he was unable to flip the seat. The Associated Press declared Slotkin as the winner between her and Rogers by just a .3 margin.

