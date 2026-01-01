Report: New Michigan coach Whittingham brings Utah OC Jason Beck aboard

The University of Michigan's new football coach is bringing with him one of his top assistants from Utah.

What we know:

ESPN reports that Kyle Whittingham will have his former offensive coordinator Jason Beck, who coached with him at Utah, on board in Ann Arbor.

Whittingham spoke about the move on ESPN's College Gameday on Thursday, calling it a "huge."

This season Beck helped guide Utah to 41.3 points per game, good for fifth nationally in scoring.

ESPN is also reporting that Whittingham has also arranged for BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill to join his staff as well.

Michigan lost in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl to Texas 41-27 on Wednesday.

What we don't know:

Neither move has officially been confirmed by the school in an announcement as of yet.

No other staff changes are known with the exception of Biff Poggi, the interim coach, who announced he would be leaving the program after the Citrus Bowl.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 28: Kyle Whittingham speaks at a news conference introducing him as the new Michigan Wolverines head football coach at the Hyatt Regency Orlando on December 28, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Dustin Markland/Getty Ima Expand