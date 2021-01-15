Report: Trump planning to fly to Mar-a-Lago on Inauguration Day

article

President Donald Trump has already said he will not attend Democrat Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.

Instead, he plans to fly to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on the morning of the inauguration, according to Bloomberg News.

While Trump will not attend Biden's swearing-in ceremony, Vice President Mike Pence is expected to be in attendance.

A December report from Axios claimed that Trump was considering hosting an opposing rally in Florida during Biden's inauguration.

The president has not said publicly what he will do after his term ends, though previous reports said Trump plans to live at his resort. However, his Palm Beach neighbors are trying to keep that from happening.

One neighbor's attorney, Reginald Stambaugh, sent a letter to the Town of Palm Beach, arguing that Trump moving to Mar-a-Lago would decrease the area's property values.

The president and first lady Melania Trump changed their legal residence from New York City to Palm Beach last year. Stambaugh says that violates the 1993 agreement between Trump and the town that allowed him to turn Mar-a-Lago from a private home into a club that has 10 guest rooms for rent.

The agreement says only members can stay overnight and for no more than 21 days per year, divided into three one-week stays that cannot run consecutively. The question is whether Trump is a club member and covered by those rules.

