Republican Tom Barrett wins Michigan’s 7th District, flipping key House seat

Republican Tom Barrett won a closely-watched race for Michigan’s 7th District, flipping a key seat in a bid to help the party maintain control of the U.S. House.

With The Associated Press projecting him the winner after he picked up 50.3% of the votes, he will begin his first term in Congress after beating back Democrat Curtis Hertel.

More election results: Track more races here

Both men had experience governing in the Michigan legislature before planning bids for Congress in the mid-Michigan district, which is made up of both conservative counties like Livingston and Shiawassee County - as well as Democratic-centric Ingham County.

Previously held by Democrat Elissa Slotkin, the 7th District was considered Michigan’s most competitive district this cycle and the target of massive spending during the presidential election.

Slotkin managed to eke out wins over Republican candidates for the past three elections, including beating Barrett in 2022. But lacking the same fundraising success this time meant it would be tougher for Democrats to hold onto the seat.

Additionally, ad dollars targeting Hertel painted him as an out-of-touch politician and ex-lobbyist with close ties to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Due to much of the district being housed in Lansing’s media market, purchasing advertising is cheaper and giving well-funded candidates more flexibility to buy TV spots.

Barrett flexed his experience in the U.S. Army as well as his time on several committees in both the Michigan state House and Senate.