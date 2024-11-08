Republicans retake House control, breaking Democrat grip in Lansing

Not only did Republicans take the White House, Senate and grab a lead in House results this week, but closer to home the GOP saw other increased gains.

Democrats lost their grip on the State House but kept control of the Senate. The reshuffling in Lansing could signal new directions for Michigan, despite Democrat Gretchen Whitmer remaining in office for two more years.

"Two thousand-twenty five is going to bring divided government and with that, much less legislative success," said Dave Dulio, Oakland University political science professor. "Anything that happens, literally has to be bi-partisan now."

Democrats have elected new leadership, including Rep. Ranjeev Puri of Canton, stepping in for the coming session as the House Democratic Caucus leader.

Puri said House Democrats will likely have to make concessions.

"I have every intention of reaching across the aisle and finding pragmatic solutions that meet the needs of Michiganders," he said.

Republicans are celebrating their narrow victory gaining the needed seats to claim a majority.

Representative Matt Hall - selected as the next speaker of the State House, attributes this win to voters’ desire for change

"Almost every county in Michigan became more Republican or tilted toward Trump, compared to 2020," Dulio said.

"It's a big deal, you don't see control of the House flip very often, if you go back in Michigan's history," Hall said.

Hall told FOX 2 that he wants to work toward a permanent roadfunding solution that does not raise taxes, reform the budget focusing on investments for taxpayers, and improve the quality of education.

"We have to bring back evidence and scientific reading methods like phonics, we need to bring in skilled trades more - dual enrollment in skilled trade programs," he said. "We need to make some major improvements in our education system and I think that I can lead that effort."