Rescue group 'Horses’ Haven' working to save aging horses in need of help

A local rescue group is putting out a call for help as they work to save an aging pony. Rescued from life-threatening conditions, a judge's ruling could send the animal back to its original owner.

Big picture view:

Kristine Dvonch, who was leading the rescue that came to this scene, was there herself.

She told FOX 2 that sometimes people can literally "love their animals to death." She doesn’t know how it spiraled this far, only that it did, and the suffering was unbearable.

The pictures taken in February were haunting, especially of one elderly horse that she says collapsed, unable to stand, its body stiff and nearly frozen to the ground.

"It’s really hard to dig up compassion for the humans," said Dvonch. "There are many fates worse than euthanasia. I have not seen a horse that's muscles were frozen from the cold."

The backstory:

This case unfolded in Clinton County. Dvonch runs Horses’ Haven. She says her team did everything they could to save the horse—lifting, massaging, giving fluids, medicine, warmth. Nothing worked. The animal was suffering so deeply that the only choice left was to let it go.

"If your horse is a geriatric old horse that cannot masticate its food and cannot stay warm, it should never get to the point that it cannot stand up," said Dvonch.

Then there’s a horse named RC, an aging pony living with Cushing’s disease. They found him there too. Kristine says he struggles to regulate his body temperature, eats only special food, takes daily medicine, and even then, he can’t really chew. Right now, Horses’ Haven is sheltering him, nursing him with care.

"It’s our responsibility as stewards of these animals' lives to give them a kind end before they suffer," said Dvonch.

Dig deeper:

Because of a plea deal, RC is reportedly set to go back to the same owner, something Dvonch desperately hopes won’t happen.

"A plea deal is a done deal as far as I know," said Dvonch. "My hope is we can come to an agreement with the owner to purchase him for his last days."

Dvonch told FOX 2 she hopes her work and the pain of cases like this will move lawmakers to strengthen protections for animals, so no creature ever has to suffer like this again.

FOX 2 reached out to the prosecutor's office. They said they would release a statement on Facebook as soon as possible.