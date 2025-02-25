Workers rescued in Wyandotte after being trapped in collapsed hole

Two workers who were trapped inside a collapsed hole have been rescued and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The backstory:

Crews in Wyandotte were racing against the clock to rescue what officials say is a worker who was trapped 10-12 ft. underground.

FOX 2 was told that a worker had been underneath the ground in a hole that collapsed at 6:45 p.m. A worker who was there said a three-man crew was working on a residential sewer line that they were fixing.

They had to dig down to work on the line and were just wrapping up when the incident happened. Two workers were in the hole. One of the men got out shortly after. Meanwhile, one man was trapped under dirt and clay.

Timeline:

The incident happened on Walnut and 17th Street where neighbors told FOX 2 that utility crews had been at work in the area since 5 p.m.

FOX 2 crews on the scene saw an airlift medical helicopter on a baseball field with their lights and engine off.

This is a breaking situation. FOX 2 will update this story when we find more information.