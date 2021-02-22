Website offering $2,000 to watch you sleep

article

A website that shares information about how to get a better night's sleep wants to give someone $2,000 to let researchers watch them snooze.

SleepStandards.com wants to "learn more about the influence of environmental factors on the quality of sleep. " The site is looking for someone who will spend five nights sleeping in different environments.

One night will include a stay a luxury, five-star resort. The person selected will be required to submit a written report about the experience every night.

Environmental factors that researchers think might improve sleep quality will be adjusted at the different sites.

"Sleep is essential for good health and quality of life," said researchers. "However, not everyone gets enough good night’s rest regularly. A number of factors determine a person’s quality of sleep and the environment could be one of them."

The year 2020 was the worst year ever for Americans’ sleep.

A study conducted late last year asked 2,000 Americans about their sleeping habits over the tumultuous year — and how they hoped to improve it in the new year. The results found 51% pinpointing 2020 as the worst year for sleep.

To submit an application for the sleep study, visit: https://sleepstandards.com/dream-job-2021/

All entries much be submitted by March 31.