Residents say City Council is holding up solar panel farm plans for Detroit neighborhood

Detroit continues to make progress on turning vacant land into beneficial property. One of its east-side neighborhoods is excited about the idea of a solar panel farm.

But some on Detroit’s City Council say not so fast, leaving neighbors to wonder what’s the hold up - citing legal ramifications.

Nearly every Tuesday for the past few months, Eldrick Burton has come to this building and urged his city council to approve the solar initiative. But city leaders want to think this solar plan through before approval.

"It’s basically 85 percent wooded area," he said. "The main concern of us — the owners and the renters — is that we’re interested in getting this project going. We’d like for them to go ahead and agree to this here so they can can start beautifying the neighborhood."

Burton is talking about Detroit’s Neighborhood Solar Initiative.

The city’s goal is to take 250 acres of vacant land in a designated site and install solar panels which would power city buildings.

Burton’s State Fair community is one of three finalists. FOX 2 drove around the site that’s within walking distance to Burton’s house.

"The community has already reached our resolution," Burton said. "We are 100 percent approving this here."

FOX 2: "So you feel like this is a win-win for you?"

"Win, win, win, win, win," Eldrick said.

One of the reasons Burton supports the plan is because the city’s offering financial incentives.

He would like to use that money on house repairs. But before the project gets approved, Detroit City Council is exploring its legality.

Council would like to have an outside legal firm investigate.

"We’re exploring all of our options," said Council President Mary Sheffield. "Ultimately, we want to make sure that these solar farms are benefitting Detroiters. Could Detroiters possibly get credits or reduction on their electricity bill because of the solar farms."

"It gets security cameras for the dumping over here as well," Burton said. "That makes us feel safer as neighbors. We know there ain’t going to be no drive-bys which I've had by my house a couple of times in the seven years I've been here. And it’s going to deter crime in this neighborhood as well."

Burton says he’d like his city councilperson — Angela Whitfield-Calloway — to come and talk to the neighbors in his community. Calloway was not at Tuesday’s meeting.

FOX 2 did reach out to her office and is awaiting a response.




