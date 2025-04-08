Detroit rapper 'Sada Baby' arrested in Shelby Township on drug charge warrant

article

The Brief Detroit rapper ‘Sada Baby’, was arrested Tuesday on what police say was a drug charge warrant. The warrant stems from a traffic stop in January. It is unknown when the musician will be arraigned.



Detroit rapper Casada Aaron Sorrell, also known as ‘Sada Baby’, was arrested in Shelby Township on what police say was a previous drug charge warrant.

What we know:

Police tell FOX 2 that Sorrell was arrested on a drug charge warrant out of Sterling Heights. Officials say he was then placed behind bars at the Macomb County Jail.

The warrant stems from a traffic stop in January. Police say he was pulled over for driving without a license and was suspected to having narcotics on him.

It was sent for testing and came back positive.

Sorrell gained traction in the music industry with his song 'Bloxk Party' which went viral in 2018. His YouTube channel boasts nearly 700k subscribers, with his most popular music video, ‘Pressin’, sitting at over 70M views.

What we don't know:

It is unknown when Sorrell will be arraigned.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more information.