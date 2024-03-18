Residents voice concerns surrounding Clinton Township blast in city meeting

Two weeks after a warehouse explosion rocked Clinton Township, the Board of Trustees held its first public meeting – giving residents a chance to voice any concerns and questions they still have.

What the public is after is accountability and assurance that what happened at the warehouse housing Select Distributors and Goo on March 4 will not happen again anywhere else in the township.

"What kind of danger exists at the site?" one resident asked during the public comment portion of the meeting on Monday.

According to city officials, thousands of butane and nitrous oxide containers were being housed in the facility, which distributed vaping and smoking products to local businesses.

"In light of the increase in vape shops in recent years, perhaps we need to adopt more regulations that mandate regular, ongoing inspections of such businesses," said Stephania Messina, another Clinton Township resident.

Even though the flames are out, access to the explosion site remains off limits. City officials say it will stay that way until early April – when they, along with Michigan State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, can conduct a thorough inspection.

"It’s appropriate that when events like this happen that we look at the laws and seek to find how we can adjust these regulations to make our residents safer," Messina said.

When the explosions began, 10 to 15 pound metal canisters were sent flying for miles. One canister struck and killed 19-year-old Turner Salter as he stood and watched the chaos unfold a quarter mile away. The blast also injured a firefighter.

A moment of silence was held for Salter at the Clinton Township Board of Trustees meeting. His family and others who knew him hope change will come as a way to ensure his death was not in vain.

"I have not seen them since his visitation, but I’m sure they are struggling every day with the fact that something so senseless was done and he lost his life for that," said Lauren Finn, a neighbor of the Salter family.

One of the biggest concerns revolved around inspections. The board said they did inspect the building that blew up in 2022, and it passed. But without having probable cause, the township cannot reinspect a business. Many individuals at Monday's meeting want that regulation to change.