Expand / Collapse search

Restaurant owner shoots, kills robbery suspect in Highland Park

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating after they say a restaurant owner shot and killed a robbery suspect overnight in Highland Park. 

It happened around midnight Thursday at the Woodward Bistro, which is just south of the Davison Freeway. 

Police investigating deadly shooting at restaurant in Highland Park

Police are investigating after a restaurant owner shot a robbery suspect overnight in Highland Park.

Police say a waitress, a bartender and the owner were cashing out when the suspect walked in and pulled a gun out of his sock and demanded cash. The owner was licensed to carry and shot the suspect, killing him. 

The waitress was grazed by a bullet but is expected to be okay. 

Police haven't given the name of the suspect but say he was in his 30s or 40s. 

It's not known yet if the restaurant owner will face charges. 