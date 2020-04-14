Restaurants and bars can sell booze back to Liquor Control under new executive order

Unused booze is left sitting on the shelf at bars and restaurants everywhere.

It can't be sold - not right now, not with the stay at home order in place. At some bars like the Dixie Saloon in Royal Oak the booze is piling up.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer's executive order number 46 allows the Liquor Control Commission will buy back booze to help bars and restaurants affected by the coronavirus.

And many bars have literally thousands of dollars sitting on the shelf that could be turned into immediate cash which any extra income helps people employed or pay the rent and utilities, things like that. anything helps right now.

Businesses can always buy it back later, up to 90 days after the emergency is over. The bottles must be unopened inventory and purchased before March 16th for full price.