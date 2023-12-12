Restaurants open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day in 2023

article

While many restaurants are closed on Christmas Day, some keep their doors open for patrons looking to eat out on the holiday.

Major chains like Chick-fil-A, Cheesecake Factory, and Olive Garden are closed on Dec. 25, 2023, while restaurants like McDonald’s and Hooters will be open.

You can also expect many local Chinese restaurants to be open on Christmas Day.

RELATED: Grocery, convenience stores open on Christmas Day

Here are restaurants open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, in addition to those that will definitely be closed on Dec. 25, 2023.

As always, be sure to call ahead to your nearest location to confirm hours.

Restaurants open on Christmas Eve 2023

Applebee's: Select restaurants nationwide will be open on on Christmas Eve, although hours may be reduced, the company told FOX Television Stations. Check with your local restaurant to confirm holiday hours.

Cracker Barrel : Locations will be open until 2 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve, : Locations will be open until 2 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve, according to its website

Cheesecake Factory: The chain of restaurants will be open on Christmas Eve. Check with your The chain of restaurants will be open on Christmas Eve. Check with your local restaurant for specific hours.

Dunkin': Most U.S. locations will be open on Christmas Eve. The company said it encourages customers to check the Dunkin' Mobile App to confirm if their local store is open before visiting.

Hooters: U.S. restaurants will be open on Christmas Eve between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., a company spokesperson told FOX Television Stations.

IHOP: The pancake chain will be open, but in a statement to FOX Television Stations, the company said guests should check with their local IHOP as hours will vary by location.

McDonald’s: Most locations are open on Christmas Eve.

Olive Garden: Some Olive Garden restaurants are open on Christmas Eve, but the company said they may close early depending on the amount of local business. "We leave this decision to the discretion of the management team," Olive Garden said. "Please Some Olive Garden restaurants are open on Christmas Eve, but the company said they may close early depending on the amount of local business. "We leave this decision to the discretion of the management team," Olive Garden said. "Please contact the restaurant directly for the scheduled closing time the day before Thanksgiving or Christmas Eve."

Ruth’s Chris Steak House: Restaurants are open on Christmas Eve, but hours may vary by location.

Starbucks: Many Starbucks locations are open on Christmas Eve, but store hours vary by location. Customers Many Starbucks locations are open on Christmas Eve, but store hours vary by location. Customers should check with their local store to confirm hours

Taco Bell: The fast food chain is open on Christmas Eve, however hours vary by location.

RELATED: 2023’s most popular Christmas cookie by state

Restaurants closed on Christmas Day 2023

Restaurants open on Christmas Day 2023

FILE - A sign is posted in front of a Dennys restaurant on February 13, 2023, in Emeryville, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Expand

Applebee's: Select restaurants nationwide will be open on Christmas Day, although hours may be reduced, the company told FOX Television Stations. Check with your local restaurant to confirm holiday hours.

Denny’s: The restaurant chain that bills itself as The restaurant chain that bills itself as "America's Diner" and "always open," will indeed be open on Christmas Day.

Dunkin': Many U.S. locations will be open on Christmas Day, but in a statement to FOX Television Stations, the company said it encourages customers to check the Dunkin' Mobile App to confirm if their local store is open before visiting.

Hooters: U.S. restaurants will be open on Christmas Day from 4 p.m. to close, a company spokesperson told FOX Television Stations.

IHOP: The pancake chain will be open on Christmas Day, but in a statement to FOX Television Stations, the company said guests should check with their local restaurant as hours will vary by location.

McDonald’s: Most McD’s restaurants are open on Christmas Day.

Starbucks: Many Starbucks locations are open on Christmas Day, but some locations will be closed and store hours vary by location. Customers Many Starbucks locations are open on Christmas Day, but some locations will be closed and store hours vary by location. Customers should check with their local store to confirm hours

Waffle House: The chain keeps its doors open 24/7 , 365 days a year.

Another trick to finding restaurants open on Christmas Day is to search on the reservation platform OpenTable and find nearby locations accepting reservations on Dec. 25, 2023. Again, it's best to call the restaurant as well to confirm the plans.

RELATED: Starbucks giving out free hot chocolate this month – here's how to get your cup

This story was reported from Cincinnati.