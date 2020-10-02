Retired Chicago teacher, 102, dons hazmat suit to vote by mail

article

102-year-old Bea Lumpkin donned a hazmat suit to cast her mail-in ballot on Thursday.

The Chicago Teachers Union, which Lumpkin was a member of, tweeted, "If Bea can do it, anyone can do it. Vote!"

"Bea is truly universally beloved in our union, where she remains an active and dedicated retiree who shows up at as many picket lines and union events as she can, and remains very active in our work, plus writes occasionally for our monthly member publication, Chicago Union Teacher, most recently on the desperate need to address climate change," a spokesperson for the Chicago Teachers Union told Fox News.

VOTING IN ILLINOIS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW FOR THE 2020 GENERAL ELECTION

The Chicago Teachers Union posted on Facebook in March 2019 about her protesting at the Chicago International Charter School headquarters at the spry age of 100.

Older voters turn out for elections more than any other age group. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 71% of Americans 65 years or older voted in 2016, which is far more than the 46% of 18-to-29-year-olds who voted in the last presidential election.

Centenarians have been the first ones to step up and do their part during the coronavirus pandemic.

USA Today profiled a 101-year-old Florida woman earlier this year who used her sewing talents to make face masks for people who need them.

KSTP reported in August that 100-year-old World War II veteran Micky Nelson walked 100 miles to raise funds for coronavirus food programs.

