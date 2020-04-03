Retired nurse volunteers to help in COVID-19 fight

Brian Pouget says he's a retired surgical nurse who also worked in the intensive care unit at what is now Beaumont Grosse Pointe.

He also worked in the Henry Ford Health System, he saw Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's call for volunteers with our hospitals overwhelmed by Covid-19 and he wants to help.

"A nurse is a nurse, they do this because they want to," he said. "I would probably just need a little orientation on any new pumps or anything like that. The biggest aspect of critical care is you don't lose the basic skills."

Pouget, 68, retired a few years back his medical license expired. He's been trying to get it reactivated for liability reasons. Plus, he lives across the border in Canada.



FOX 2 spoke with Governor Gretchen Whitmer about this.

"Anyone who has retired in the medical field, we are encouraging them to come back to the front line, we need all the help we can get," Whitmer said. "We have made it easier for people to come out of retirement."

Volunteers like Brian willing to put their life on the line to save someone else's.

FOX 2: "Are you concerned about getting Covid-19 when you're treating patients?"

Advertisement

"The virus is definitely a concern everywhere all over world," he said. "Personally, as long as you do what you can, people are willing to risks that risk to help others."

If you would like to sign up, go to michigan.gov/coronavirus and go to the section on COVID-19 volunteers.



