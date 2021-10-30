Reward offered for tips in 2014 murder of Antonio Allen on Detroit's east side

article

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of Antonio Allen.

A $2,500 reward is being offered in the fatal shooting of Allen, 31, on Oct. 27, 2014 on the city's east side announced Crime Stoppers of Michigan this week.

Antonio Allen, known by loved ones as "Tone" was shot just before midnight Oct. 27 on Seminole Street near East Forest. Allen died in surgery on Oct. 28.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, you will remain anonymous.